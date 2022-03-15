Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. Citigroup reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

