Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

