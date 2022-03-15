Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,869 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

