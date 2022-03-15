Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 3,156 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

