Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

