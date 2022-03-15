Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

