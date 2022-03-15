Mirror Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $197.42 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00004536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $138.48 million and approximately $197.42 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06638448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,352.67 or 1.00202345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040405 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.