Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Critical Contrast

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -82.70% -33.60% Acer Therapeutics N/A -317.05% -32.44%

78.8% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Acer Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals $19.14 million 34.43 -$83.99 million ($6.11) -3.52 Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 26.92 -$15.37 million ($0.88) -2.69

Acer Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Acer Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Acer Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 130.59%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Acer Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded on March 15, 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

