Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $74.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

