Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to announce $116.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $102.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $508.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.70 million to $518.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $581.85 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 84,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,383. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.