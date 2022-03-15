Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$54.91 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 292. Moncler has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moncler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

