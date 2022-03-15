MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $505.50.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $290.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.41 and a 200-day moving average of $460.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,862 shares of company stock valued at $79,714,697. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

