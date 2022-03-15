Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 91,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Dawson James cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

