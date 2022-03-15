Morgan Stanley Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $41.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFX. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $419,014.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $64,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

