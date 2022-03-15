Morgan Stanley Trims WPP (LON:WPP) Target Price to GBX 1,030

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,090 ($14.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.39) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.18) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,271.80 ($16.54).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.58. WPP has a one year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,433.03). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.00), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($574,468.48).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

