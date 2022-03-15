MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.22 ($83.76).

MOR opened at €23.70 ($26.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.10. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of €87.40 ($96.04).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

