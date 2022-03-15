Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $42.21 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Graco were worth $42,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $67.96. 7,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

