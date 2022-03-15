Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in 3M were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

