Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $99,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

NYSE AWI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $90.48. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,503. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.94. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

