Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 263 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $56,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock valued at $20,884,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $120.04 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

