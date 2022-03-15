Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.76. 114,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,097. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

