MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $639.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $468,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $11.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.10. 10,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,200. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.50. MSCI has a 1-year low of $403.60 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

