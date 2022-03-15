Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 501,150 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $182.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

