MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Head to Head Comparison

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 16.60 $5.64 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carbon Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MV Oil Trust and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Carbon Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

