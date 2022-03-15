Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Purchases $92,100.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 161,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,059. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Myers Industries by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

