NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 14991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Specifically, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $687,861. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

