Narasimha Kini Buys 500 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00.

EXLS stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 261,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,840. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

