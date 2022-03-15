Narasimha Kini Buys 500 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00.
EXLS stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 261,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,840. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.
About ExlService (Get Rating)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
