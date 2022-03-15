National Bankshares Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.28. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

