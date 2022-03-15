National Bankshares Raises Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$3.50.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$4.58 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market cap of C$172.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

