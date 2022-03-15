National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 33.5% over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

NCMI opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

