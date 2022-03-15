National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 33.5% over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
NCMI opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11.
In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.
About National CineMedia (Get Rating)
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
