nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.71

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 6532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the period.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

