Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.16 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $774.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

