NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday.

NGMS opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 193.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 49.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 218.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

