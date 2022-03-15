Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 93,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball bought 41,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 174,170 shares of company stock worth $862,293. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

