New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

