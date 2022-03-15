NewAge (NBEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewAge stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. NewAge has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NewAge by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

