Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

NYSE:SPG opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.