Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,597 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 479.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

