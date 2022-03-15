Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $254.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

