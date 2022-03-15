Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 26.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.