Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 39 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $86,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after buying an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 52.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,480,000 after acquiring an additional 71,550 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $290.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock valued at $79,714,697 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

