News Co. (ASX:NWSLV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (ASX:NWSLV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from News’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About News (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.