NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Down 2%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 80,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 117,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 17.62 and a current ratio of 19.77. The company has a market cap of C$48.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

