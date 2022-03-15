NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Down 2%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 80,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 117,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 17.62 and a current ratio of 19.77. The company has a market cap of C$48.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.
About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)
