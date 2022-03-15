NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.20. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 75,888 shares traded.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

