Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EFRTF remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

