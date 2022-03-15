NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. NFI Group has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $25.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

