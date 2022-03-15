Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. 932,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

