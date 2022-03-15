NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

NiSource has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,582. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 200,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after buying an additional 701,468 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

