NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.
NiSource has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
NI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,582. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 200,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after buying an additional 701,468 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
About NiSource (Get Rating)
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
