Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.80

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
NOAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.01.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74.
Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.