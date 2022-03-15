Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.80

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

