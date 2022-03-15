Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.34. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 3,920 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $11,810,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $36,906,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

